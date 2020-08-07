Liberty University’s Falwell takes leave after controversy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. has agreed to take an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University. The private evangelical Christian university gave no reason for the departure in its announcement Friday. But it came after Falwell apologized earlier in the week for a photo he posted on social media that showed him with his pants unzipped and his arm around a young woman. The photo drew widespread criticism. An early supporter of President Donald Trump, Falwell has served since 2007 as president of the university founded by his evangelist father, the late Rev. Jerry Falwell. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.