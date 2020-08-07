Huskies hold themselves accountable while apart

Eau Claire (WQOW) - John Hedrington is pushing himself this summer by pushing 'record.'

The Eau Claire North senior accepted a challenge from Huskies head football coach Andy Jarzynski this spring to record at-home workouts. He hasn't stopped sharing them on social media.

With the start of football practice pushed now back to September, the workouts are now more important than ever. Hedrington, who has shared dozens of videos, said he is gaining confidence with each rep.

"You have to find that drive inside yourself instead of just showing up to school to possibly walk through the workout." he said.

Jarzynski said he was impressed with the creativity players used to conduct workouts: milk jugs, books, and even vehicles.

Football practice is scheduled to start September 7, but COVID-19 could further delay the season. Hedrington said he'll be ready to play, whenever the time comes.