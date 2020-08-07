Hot, humid, and more storm chances this weekend

Humidity arrived Friday, and dew points will be even higher through the rest of the weekend- closer to 70 degrees. That will make it feel like near 90 degrees each afternoon this weekend.

Temps Friday reached into the low to mid 80s for most spots in Western Wisconsin, and it's only going to get hotter this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s possible both Saturday and Sunday as long as there's enough sunshine peeking through the clouds, as a mostly cloudy sky is forecast.

Strong storms Friday evening in Minnesota will move into Wisconsin Friday night before exiting Saturday morning. A few of those storms could be strong to severe. The rest of Saturday looks to be dry, though a few isolated storms may pop up in our humid air.

Sunday starts dry, just humid and will warm up towards the upper 80s until more storms bubble up and move through. That chance is mostly Sunday evening through Monday morning before less humid air pushes in along with increased sunshine Monday afternoon.

Humidity returns midweek with typical August air continuing.