Hot, humid, and more storm chances this weekend

Humidity arrived Friday, and dew points will be even higher through the rest of the weekend- closer to 70 degrees. That will make it feel like near 90 degrees each afternoon this weekend.

Temps Friday reached into the low to mid 80s for most spots in Western Wisconsin, and it's only going to get hotter this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s possible both Saturday and Sunday as long as there's enough sunshine peeking through the clouds, as a mostly cloudy sky is forecast.

Strong storms Friday evening in Minnesota will move into Wisconsin Friday night before exiting Saturday morning. A few of those storms could be strong to severe. The rest of Saturday looks to be dry, though a few isolated storms may pop up in our humid air.

Sunday starts dry, just humid and will warm up towards the upper 80s until more storms bubble up and move through. That chance is mostly Sunday evening through Monday morning before less humid air pushes in along with increased sunshine Monday afternoon.

Humidity returns midweek with typical August air continuing.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

