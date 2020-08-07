Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

STURGIS, S.D. (AP) — Thousands of bikers are pouring into the small South Dakota city of Sturgis as the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rumbles to life despite fears it could lead to a massive coronavirus outbreak. The bike rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began. Event organizers expect 250,000 people from all over the country to make their way through Sturgis during the 10-day rally. Local residents — and a few bikers — worry it could create a “super-spreader” event. But many who rode their bikes into Sturgis on Friday expressed defiance at the uncomfortable regulations that have marked life during a pandemic.