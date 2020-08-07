GOP 3rd Congressional District candidate makes final push for votes

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Primary is just four days away, and one of the four candidates vying for the 3rd Congressional District seat is making a final push for votes.

Derrick Van Orden hosted a rally at the Westgate Sportsman's Club in Eau Claire. He spoke with supporters about his vision for Wisconsin and why he should be in Congress.

If elected, Van Orden said he would introduce legislation to remove federal funding from Planned Parenthood and increase funding for trade schools.

Van Orden admits that his fellow Republican opponent Jessi Ebben has a huge heart for service, but said people should vote for him because he has more leadership experience.

"I was a United States Navy Seal for over 20 years. I've had five combat tours. I built two seal teams from the ground up. I've worked directly for an American ambassador. I've written all the Special Operations Forces' contingency plans for the entire continent of Europe. I have years and years of experience. I've led in my family. I'm a husband, father, and a grandfather. I've led in business," said Van Orden.

News 18 also spoke with Ebben earlier this week when she went door in Chippewa Falls for her campaign.

Democratic candidates Mark Neumann and incumbent Ron Kind are also on the ballot.

The Primary election is Tuesday, August 11.