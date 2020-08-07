Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95

WASHINGTON (AP) — A longtime adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush has died. Brent Scowcroft was 95. A spokesperson for the late President Bush says Scowcroft died Thursday of natural causes at his home in Falls Church, Virginia. Scowcroft was the only person to serve as national security adviser to two different administrations. His appointment by Ford in 1975 came as Scowcroft retired from the Air Force with the rank of lieutenant general. He advised Bush during the four years of the Bush administration, 1989-93. He was also a Republican voice against the 2003 invasion of Iraq.