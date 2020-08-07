Court lifts ruling against 4 Arkansas abortion restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has lifted a ruling blocking four Arkansas abortion restrictions, including a ban on a common second trimester procedure. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals vacated the 2017 preliminary injunction issued against the restrictions. The appeals court panel said the case needs to be reconsidered in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court abortion decision. The measures had been challenged by a Little Rock abortion provider. Abortion rights groups said they’re looking at options to keep the laws blocked after August 28, when the appeals ruling takes effect.