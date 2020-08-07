Comedian Andy Dick sues man who punched him in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick has filed a lawsuit in New Orleans against a man who punched him last year outside a French Quarter nightclub. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that documents in the July 30 lawsuit were made public Thursday. Dick says the punch caused “serious, permanent and disabling injuries.” Forty-seven-year-old David Hale has maintained that Dick provoked him into hitting him by grabbing Hale’s genitals and winking at him outside the club where Dick had performed. Dick has denied he touched Hale. Hale’s attorney on Friday termed the comedian’s lawsuit “ridiculous.”