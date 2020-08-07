Bulgaria: Police remove tent camps, protesters vow to stay

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian police have removed dozens of tent camps that had blocked key city intersections across the country as part of anti-government protests. Police said they cleared away tents in the capital of Sofia early Friday and briefly detained 12 people. Police Commissioner Toni Todorov said authorities respect and guarantee the rights of citizens to protest peacefully but that the activity can’t be done in a way that violates the rights of other Bulgarians. The protesters vowed to erect even more road blockades. Demands for the resignations of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the country’s chief prosecutor have been at the core of month-long street protests in the European Union’s poorest member.