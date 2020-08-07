Belgian court rejects move to extradite ex-Catalan minister

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian court has rejected Spain’s demand to have a former high-ranking politician from Catalonia extradited to be tried for his alleged role in a banned independence referendum. The Brussels prosecutor’s office said Friday that the court had rejected enforcing a European arrest warrant for former Catalan culture minister Lluis Puig because “the Spanish authorities who issued the warrant are not competent to do so.” The prosecutor’s office says it will appeal the Brussels court ruling. Puig has been living in exile since he, former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and a number of their associates fled to Belgium in October 2017. His lawyers accuse Spain of abusing the arrest warrant system for political purposes.