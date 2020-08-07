5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. President Donald Trump orders a sweeping but vague ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat on security grounds, a move Beijing criticized as “political manipulation.” Rescue teams are still searching the rubble of Beirut’s port for bodies, nearly three days after a massive explosion sent a wave of destruction through Lebanon’s capital. Russia is boasting that it’s about to be the first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, with mass vaccinations planned as early as October using shots that are yet to complete clinical trials.