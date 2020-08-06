US aid begins flowing to Lebanon in wake of deadly explosion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is delivering aid to Lebanon in the aftermath of the massive deadly explosion, amid longstanding concerns about how officials can ensure that the supplies get to those in need, and not the Iranian-backed Hezbollah. The first C-17 transport aircraft with 11 pallets of food, water and medical supplies from the U.S. military’s Central Command has arrived from Qatar and two more were expected in the next 24 hours. U.S. officials say the administration plans to provide at least $15 million in disaster assistance. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter ahead of a formal announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.