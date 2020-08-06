UK says 50 million face masks it bought might not be safe

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it won’t be using 50 million face masks it bought for medics during the coronavirus outbreak because of concerns they might not be safe. The masks were part of a 252 million pound ($332 million) contract the government signed with investment firm Ayanda Capital in April. Papers filed in a court case reveal that the masks won’t be distributed because they have ear loops rather than head loops and may not fit tightly enough. The papers published Thursday are part of a lawsuit against the U.K.’s Conservative government. Ayanda Capital’s chief executive said the masks met government standards and were not “unusable or unsafe.”