The 80’s are back and the muggy meter is spiking

Summer's back baby! Finally, right? 80's, muggy, and a few stormy chances are coming as we head back into the season.

Okay, so maybe it didn't feel very summer like to start Thursday morning when temperatures fell into the low 50's/upper 40's northeast. But, that doesn't mean we won't feel the heat later on.

Thursday highs are expected to break into the low 80's for most as dew points start to eclipse the 60 degree mark. This will make for an enjoyable, but slightly humid summer day. It will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Temperatures and dew points continue to skyrocket into the weekend. Highs may settle in the mid 80's but dew points will climb above 70 through Sunday which will make it feel closer to the low 90's. That's the beach weather we've been yearning for!

The boost back to summer also comes with the chance for a few thunderstorms. Thursday night into Friday morning we may see a weaker complex of storms run into western Wisconsin. We may get up to 0.2'' of rain with this first round, but that's if it even makes it across the river.

There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms Friday, but more so for the second round expected late Friday evening. Between 6 and 10 pm a few models are suggesting a ling of storms that may have strong, straight line winds.

There are a few other chances for storms again Saturday afternoon with the heat sticking around through the weekend.