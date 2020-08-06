Pope on Hiroshima: Possession of nuclear weapons “immoral”

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has marked the 75th anniversary of the nuclear attack on Hiroshima by calling for peace and repeating that not only the use of atomic weapons but their mere possession is immoral. He sent a message to organizers of the anniversary commemoration recalling that he had prayed at the Hiroshima peace memorial during his 2019 visit to Japan and met with bombing survivors. The Holy See was among the first countries to sign and ratify the new U.N. nuclear prohibition treaty.