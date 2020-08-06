Packers won’t allow fans for first two home games

Green Bay (WQOW) - The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday it will not host fans for the first two home games of the season.

That means the earliest spectators could watch the Packers play inside Lambeau Field is November 1, when the team hosts Minnesota. The Packers said the status of the coronavirus will determine if fans will be allowed for that game.

Green Bay's first two home games are against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 20, and against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, October 15.

The team also said it will continue to evaluate a variety of factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials.