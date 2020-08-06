NYC begins registering travelers at COVID-19 checkpoints

NEW YORK (AP) — Travelers arriving in New York City by car and train are being reminded to quarantine for two weeks if they have been to states with high rates of coronavirus infection. The city opened checkpoints at Penn Station on Thursday to register visitors and residents and warn them of possible fines for breaking quarantine. The checkpoints are more of an awareness campaign than a citywide crackdown but drew criticism from privacy advocates who questioned how sensitive information would be used. Authorities said this week a fifth of all new coronavirus cases here are from travelers entering New York City from other states.