 Skip to Content

Justice Thomas maps own course, at wheel of his 40-foot bus

New
4:48 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has never been afraid to turn right when his colleagues turn left, or in any direction really as long as there’s a place to plug in his 40-foot refitted tour bus. Thomas is the only justice with a second home on wheels. And while it’s unclear how he’s using it during the court’s break, he still might be the envy of his colleagues during this pandemic-limited summer. Justices have canceled trips to the Czech Republic and Ireland, as well as the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest because of the outbreak.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content