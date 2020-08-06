How students in Eau Claire will receive meals this fall

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There are still many unknowns as we enter the fall semester. How will the schools handle teaching virtually? What will happen if there is a breakout of COVID-19?

But the one essential thing that all kids need is food.

That's why News 18 set out to find out how students will eat whether they're at school or at home this fall.

Joshua Guckenberg, director of food and nutrition for the Eau Claire Area School District, said for elementary students attending in-person classes, they will eat lunch in the classroom with their cohorts.

They plan to have middle schoolers and high schoolers do a similar thing, but they are not sure where to have them eat yet.

For students doing virtual learning, the district plans to provide curbside pickup like they've done this summer but are still working out where the meals can get picked up, how families can drive in, and what time to come to avoid confusing with busing and parking.

"If people are choosing to school virtually or it's their day that they're at home virtually, are they going to be coming in to get meals with us? Are parents going to be sending kids with meals from home to just try to mitigate any cross-contact? It's a complete unknown right now," said Guckenberg.

Guckenberg said the meals and silverware will get pre-packaged by food service workers to minimize cross-contact.

To share your input, click/tap here to be taken to the district's Eau Claire's Voice form.