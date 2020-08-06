Hagerty rides Trump support to Senate GOP win in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Hagerty overcame a challenge from trauma surgeon Manny Sethi to clinch his party’s nomination for the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander. Hagerty ignored Sethi for most of the campaign, but in recent weeks the two brawled back-and-forth in TV ads over who was more conservative and loyal to Trump. Republicans have held both Tennessee Senate seats since 1994. Hagerty will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November election.