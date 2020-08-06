Ex-cop’s lawyer wants prosecutor dropped from Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for a fired Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd wants the local prosecutor dropped from the case. The attorney for former Officer J. Kueng filed a motion Thursday arguing that Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has “compromised his ethics” and ability “to impartially prosecute” the case. Kueng is one of four Minneapolis officers charged in the death of Floyd, a handcuffed Black man who died after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is leading the prosecution. Freeman’s office says it is not commenting.