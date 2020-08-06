Coroner: TV host Flack killed herself before assault trial

LONDON (AP) — A British coroner has ruled that reality TV host Caroline Flack killed herself while facing an assault trial she feared would end her career and bring unbearable media scrutiny. Flack, the former host of “Love Island,” was found dead at her London apartment in February, weeks before she was due to stand trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. North London Coroner Mary Hassell said in an inquest verdict Thursday that the 40-year-old Flack took her own life “because of an exacerbation of fluctuating ill health and distress.” Flack’s death renewed debate about the pressures placed on those in the public eye and the ethics of reality television.