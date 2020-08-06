Controversial Russian extremism case ends with conviction

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has convicted and sentenced several people on extremism charges widely seen by critics as fabricated. The court in Moscow on Thursday found members of the New Greatness group guilty of creating an extremist organization. It sentenced three members to terms of six to seven years in prison, and gave four other members suspended sentences between four and six and a half years. Members of the group were arrested in 2018 and accused of aiming to overthrow the government. Defense lawyers have maintained that an undercover police agent wrote the group’s radical program, effectively fabricating the case against young people with opposition views.