Chippewa Valley Model A Club holds parade for senior living facility

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The residents of Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites and River Pines Long Term Care recieved a special treat Thursday from the Chippewa Valley Model A Club.

Members of Grace Lutheran Communities gathered outside to watch a parade of model cars circle the building for their viewing.

The vehicles showcased were driven by volunteers from the Chippewa Valley Model A Club, who waved to the audience as they passed.

Linda Holzhausen, an employee at Grace Lutheran Communities, said the pandemic has made it difficult to find other activities the residents are able to participate in.

"So, it was just an opportunity to have a reason for them to get outside and to get a little bit of contact with the public at a safe distance and make sure that everybody, you know, had a good time," Holzhausen said. "And a lot of the residents, it was a way to reminisce about a car they once had."

Though the parade only lasted about 15 minutes, Holzhausen said she thinks the residents enjoyed the event. She said the senior living facility is always open to having interested groups doing drive-by visits for the residents.