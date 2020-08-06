Boys and Girls Clubs hold 11th annual ‘Lemonade Day’

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley held their yearly "Lemonade Day" on Thursday.

The event did look different, due to the ongoing pandemic.

Kids were not able to set up lemonade stands around the Chippewa Valley. Instead volunteers had one stand outside of each of the four centers, where they handed out pre-ordered lemonade packages.

The goal of "Lemonade Day" is to teach customer service and marketing skills to the area's youth, while raising money for the club's programs.

According to organizers, even though this year's event had to be handled differently, it was still a success.

"Although they are not able to be out here with us and help sell lemonade, they are still inside, they are still making thank you cards and learning all about serving people," said MarLee Johnson, director of the Eau Claire Center.

You can donate to The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley by visiting their website