Biden draws distinction on Black, Latino political diversity

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic presidential Joe Biden has again waded into controversy over how he discusses race and ethnicity, as he compared the relative diversity of the Black and Hispanic populations in the United States. He said in an NPR interview with a Latina reporter released Thursday: “By the way, what you all know but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.” It’s the latest example of Biden attempting to discuss race and ethnicity in a nuanced way only to draw negative attention in his race against President Donald Trump.