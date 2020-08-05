WI mask mandate not enforceable at the business level

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Health Department says it has been receiving reports of businesses in the county still not requiring masks during the mandate but enforcing the new order isn't quite that simple.

Health Director Lieske Giese said the health department is following up with reports as they come into their COVID-19 hotline.

She said they work to make sure those businesses are aware of what is needed from them and their customers but the order can only be enforced to individual people.

"The state wrote their order to apply to individuals and enforcement is at an individual level per the state order," Giese said. "Businesses are encouraged to require masks for those that are coming into their establishment but enforcement does not happen at a business level."

Although the health department does encourage those requirements, businesses cannot be forced to comply.