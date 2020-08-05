Virus lockdown shuts Kashmir year after autonomy is stripped

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities are enforcing security restrictions in many parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir on the first anniversary of New Delhi’s decision to revoke the disputed region’s semi-autonomy. Officials lifted a curfew in the main city of Srinagar overnight but say restrictions on public movement and commercial activities will continue because of the coronavirus pandemic. Government forces placed steel barricades and razor wire across many roads. Troops stopped residents at checkpoints, only letting an occasional vehicle or pedestrian pass. The move on Aug. 5 last year set off public anger and economic ruin amid a harsh security lockdown in the region that has for decades experienced violent insurgency and brutal Indian crackdowns.