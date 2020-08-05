US officials dispute Trump’s claim that Beirut was attacked

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say there is no indication that a massive explosion in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people was an attack. That contradicts President Donald Trump who said American generals told him it was likely caused by a bomb. U.S. officials, speaking only on condition of anonymity to discuss internal assessments, said they believe it was most likely an accident. They said they believe reports out of Lebanon claiming a large stockpile of ammonium nitrate left over from a seizure is what exploded. The explosion flattened much of a port and damaged buildings across the capital. At least one American was killed. Thousands of people were injured.