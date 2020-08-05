Trump leads July fundraising, but Biden closes resources gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump took in $165 million for his reelection effort in the month of July, a sum that surpasses what his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, raised during the same period. But a massive cash-on-hand advantage that once gave the Republican a significant competitive edge has largely been closed. Biden and the Democratic Party report that they are just $6 million shy of the $300 million that the president and the Republican National Committee have in the bank. The sums suggest that Trump has continued to spend at a vigorous pace while Biden has cut expenses and stockpiled cash.