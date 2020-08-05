Trump encourages mail voting in Florida, but sues in Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is reversing his months of criticism of mail-in voting by encouraging people to vote by mail in the critical swing state of Florida — but not those in Nevada. Trump’s campaign and the national and state GOP are suing Nevada to stop its new mail voting law. Trump contends that Florida’s election system is safe and secure, but the suit in Nevada argues that its new law would undermine the election’s integrity and violate federal election law as well as the Constitution. Florida is seen as a must-win state for Trump and is governed by a Republican while Nevada’s governor is a Democrat.