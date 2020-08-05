Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s considering delivering his Republican convention speech from the White House. That would mark an unprecedented use of public property for partisan political purposes. Trump told Fox News Channel on Wednesday he’s “probably” going to deliver the speech from the White House because of the security and cost advantages. The Republican convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27, with Trump’s speech capping the final night. The speech was going to be held in North Carolina until Trump feuded with the Democratic governor over health restrictions. Trump moved it to Florida but scrapped that because of a resurgence of the coronavirus there. Democrats will hold their convention in Wisconsin almost all virtually, and Joe Biden won’t travel there.