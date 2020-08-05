Subject of ‘Audrie & Daisy’ documentary dies by suicide

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A woman who became the subject of a Netflix documentary after alleging she was sexually assaulted as a teenager in Missouri has died by suicide. The mother of Daisy Coleman announced her daughter’s death on Tuesday. She was 23. Coleman was 14 when she said she was sexually assaulted by an older teenager, Matthew Barnett, in Maryville in northwest Missouri. A felony assault charge was dropped and Barnett later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor child endangerment charge. Coleman was featured in a 2016 Netflix documentary ‘Audrie & Daisy” and co-founded SafeBAE, a group dedicated to helping young sexual assault victims.