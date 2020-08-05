Spotty rain chances to go with our summer tune-up

The slow crawl back to summer continues Wednesday, but as we heat up we get a few chances for spotty rain showers.

Tuesday exceeded expectations as highs clocked in at 76 degrees for Eau Claire. Wednesday we'll repeat that and possibly exceed that for our high temeprature again.

Due to surface high pressure shifting into the Central Plains overnight Tuesday, southerly winds will develop and kick start the slow climb back to summer Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70's again Thursday before getting into the 80's Friday and through the weekend. With the southerly winds mentioned above, dew points climb too. By the time temperatures break 80, the dew points will be in the mid 60's. It only goes up from there.

Rain chances look almost absent for Wednesday now as a weak mesoscale convective system is shifting more southwest of the valley. A few may develop for early Thursday morning, but they'll be very weak and won't produce much rain.

Thursday afternoon we could get a few pop-ups again too. These will be short-lived and brief with very light rain and minimal accumulation. Better chances for storms comes with the big heat up for the weekend.