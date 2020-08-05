Virus ravages poor California county along Mexican border

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — California’s often-forgotten Imperial County is an example of how the coronavirus has been especially damaging to lower-income and Latino households. The county is heavily Hispanic and poor, and has some of California’s highest infection rates. There’s no single reason for its plight, but inequalities loom large. It has elevated rates of diabetes and obesity. Wind-blown dust contributes to asthma. Crowded households with multiple generations allow the virus to spread quickly. And it borders the sprawling Mexican industrial city of Mexicali, bringing tens of thousands of workers and students daily and straining resources. One doctor is seeing patients at his clinics and their homes to help the people who need him.