Penguin poop spotted from space reveals hidden colonies

BERLIN (AP) — British scientists say they’ve confirmed that there are more emperor penguin colonies in Antarctica than previously thought. Researchers at the British Antarctic Survey used satellite images to spot tell-tale evidence of bird droppings. The count increases the number of confirmed emperor penguin colonies by 11 to 61. Scientists say the discovery is good news, but that the newly spotted colonies are small and only increase the overall penguin population by 5-10% to just over half a million. Emperor penguins are vulnerable to the loss of sea ice predicted to occur because of man-made global warming. Some researchers suggest the number of colonies could drop by more than 30% by the end of the century.