Judge: Doctrine shielding police from lawsuits is wrong

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge in Mississippi is calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn qualified immunity. The legal principle protects law enforcement officers from being sued for some actions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves wrote that it has shielded officers who violate people’s constitutional rights. Reeves started his Tuesday ruling with a recitation of harm done by police to African Americans, including the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Sandra Bland. Because of court precedents, Reeves dismissed a lawsuit that a Black motorist from South Carolina filed against a white Mississippi police officer. But he said qualified immunity is wrong.