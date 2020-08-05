Joe Arpaio clings to relevancy in what’s likely his last run

PHOENIX (AP) — Former sheriff Joe Arpaio is locked in a tight Republican primary to win back the job he held in metro Phoenix for 24 years before being trounced in 2016. Even as Arizona has grown more politically moderate, Republican primary voters haven’t entirely abandoned Arpaio after his legal troubles and his headline-grabbing tactics. Arpaio based much of his campaign around his support for President Donald Trump, who pardoned his contempt of court conviction for disobeying a court order to stop his traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. Arpaio was trailing his former top aide by 572 votes as the vote count continued Wednesday.