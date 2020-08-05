Inslee advances in Washington gubernatorial primary

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee advanced in Washington’s primary election as he seeks to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years. Inslee was leading decisively in early returns Tuesday. He briefly ran for his party’s Democratic presidential nomination last year and has been a frequent and high-profile critic of President Donald Trump. More than 30 other people also ran in the gubernatorial primary, vying to face Inslee in November, when he’ll be a heavy favorite. He’ll face a small-town police chief in the fall. Loren Culp, who finished a distant second in the state’s ‘top two’ primary, campaigned against Inslee’s coronavirus restrictions like mandatory masks.