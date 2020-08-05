Indian PM lays foundation of temple at razed mosque site

AYODHYA, India (AP) — Hindus rejoiced as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god Ram at the site of a demolished 16th century mosque. Modi offered prayers to nine stone blocks with lord Ram inscribed on it amid chanting of Hindu religious hymns to symbolize the start of construction of the temple, which is expected to take three and a half years. Wednesday also marked a year since India revoked the semi-autonomous status of its only Muslim-majority state, Jammu and Kashmir. The symbolism was impossible to miss since Modi’s Hindu nationalist party had long pledged to strip disputed Kashmir’s autonomy and to build a temple where the mosque once stood.