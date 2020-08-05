Great sleeping weather tonight before humidity returns

We had another great night for sleeping last night with low humidity and comfortable lows. Tonight will be similar, but temps and dew points will be slightly warmer. Still, it should be another good night to have the windows open.

Temperatures again this afternoon were a bit warmer than they've been the past few days, closer to 80 but dew points have remained in the very comfortable zone in the 40s to low 50s. This starts to change tonight, but it'll be a slow change.

Dry air is holding strong and that prevents any meaningful rain over the next couple days, but some sprinkles are possible tomorrow and Friday as humidity continues to increase.

Dew points should be around 60 tomorrow afternoon, into the 60s all day Friday, and perhaps into the 70s by Saturday afternoon. This is when scattered showers and storms are most likely, and another round is possible Sunday night into Monday before more average August conditions return to the forecast.