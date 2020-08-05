 Skip to Content

Great sleeping weather tonight before humidity returns

4:44 pm Weather Now
Sleeping-Forecast

We had another great night for sleeping last night with low humidity and comfortable lows. Tonight will be similar, but temps and dew points will be slightly warmer. Still, it should be another good night to have the windows open.

Temperatures again this afternoon were a bit warmer than they've been the past few days, closer to 80 but dew points have remained in the very comfortable zone in the 40s to low 50s. This starts to change tonight, but it'll be a slow change.

Dry air is holding strong and that prevents any meaningful rain over the next couple days, but some sprinkles are possible tomorrow and Friday as humidity continues to increase.

Dew points should be around 60 tomorrow afternoon, into the 60s all day Friday, and perhaps into the 70s by Saturday afternoon. This is when scattered showers and storms are most likely, and another round is possible Sunday night into Monday before more average August conditions return to the forecast.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

