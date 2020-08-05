Former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks sues over firing

ATLANTA (AP) — The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks is suing the mayor and interim police chief, saying his firing violated his constitutional rights and the city code. Meanwhile, prosecutors have asked a judge to revoke his bond, saying he violated the conditions of his bond order by traveling to Florida. Garrett Rolfe was fired for fatally shooting Brooks in June outside a Wendy’s restaurant. Brooks had grabbed one of the officers’ Tasers during a struggle and fled, firing the stun gun at Rolfe as he ran away. Brooks was shot twice in the back. Rolfe faces 11 charges in all, including felony murder.