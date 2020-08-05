Facing a budget crisis, Badgers ask season ticket holders to donate

Madison (WQOW) - Football season tickets will not be available for University of Wisconsin fans this fall, the school said Wednesday.

While the Badgers are scheduled to open the season at Camp Randall Stadium on September 4, Wisconsin Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez reiterated to football season ticket holders the school is facing a financial crisis. Depending on if a football season is played, the school may lose between $60-100 million in revenue.

The University is asking season ticket holders to make a financial contribution through its new Badger Legacy Campaign, a fund that will support scholarships, training and support services for student-athletes.

"Without further investment from our community, the experience we love as Badgers is at risk," Alvarez said in a letter to season ticket holders.

Alvarez said ticket holders will receive an email by Thursday asking them to choose between three options: donate 2020 payments and/or donations to the campaign, move them to the 2021 season, or request a refund.