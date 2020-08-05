Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump, citing its coronavirus misinformation policy. The post in question featured a link to a Fox News video in which Trump says children are “virtually immune” to the virus. Facebook said in a statement Wednesday that the video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19. It says that is a violation of its policies around harmful COVID-19 misinformation. A tweet from Trump with the same video remained up on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon. A few hours later, Twitter temporarily blocked the Trump campaign from tweeting until it removed the same video.