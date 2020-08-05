Colorado St investigates athlete claims on COVID reporting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that players were told not to reveal symptoms. The investigation stems from an article published in the Coloradoan. According to the newspaper report, Colorado State football players and members of the athletic staff say that coaches told them not to report COVID-19 symptoms and threatened players with reduced playing time should they quarantine.