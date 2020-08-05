Carleton, Brown have career nights, Lynx beat Liberty 92-66

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored a career-high 25 points, Lexie Brown had a season-high 15 points and career-best seven steals, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 93-66. Amanda Zahui B. led New York (0-5) with 13 points. The Lynx (4-1) shot 51% percent from the field and hit 10 of 21 from 3-point range. They held the Liberty without a field goal for nearly nine minutes during a 20-1 third-quarter run that turned Minnesota’s two-point halftime deficit into a 24-point lead when Carleton made a basket with 1:33 left in the period.