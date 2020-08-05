Survivors mark 75th anniversary of world’s 1st atomic attack

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The dwindling witnesses to the world’s first atomic bombing marked its 75th anniversary in Hiroshima. The aging survivors expressed the urgency to tell their stories in hopes of reaching younger people. They also noted the Japanese government’s refusal to sign a nuclear weapons ban treaty as hypocrisy. The U.S. dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying Hiroshima and killing 140,000 people. The U.S. dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered Aug. 15, ending World War II.