Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

The Big Ten has released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. The Big Ten had announced a month ago it would shorten the season and eliminate nonconference games because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teams will play conference opponents they originally were scheduled to meet and will have one additional cross-division game. The regular season runs through Nov. 21. The 10 games would be played over at least 12 weeks, with each team having two open dates. If necessary, makeup games can be played during bye weeks.