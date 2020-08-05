Biden campaign announces $280 million ad buy through fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign is reserving $280 million in digital and television ads through the fall. It’s nearly twice the amount President Donald Trump’s team has reserved. The Biden campaign announced in a Wednesday memo it’s reserving $220 million in television airtime and $60 million in digital ads. A review of Kantar/CMAG data by The Associated Press finds that’s in contrast to the $147 million the Trump campaign has reserved. Biden is reserving airtime in 15 states. His campaign also plans to launch what it calls an “unprecedented” paid media campaign to educate voters on their options for voting during the coronavirus pandemic.