Baby dies month after mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a prematurely born baby has died a month after her mother was shot and killed in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police were notified early Wednesday that the 4-week-old hospitalized girl had died. The Star Tribune reports her death came exactly one month after her mother, 27-year-old Leneesha Columbus, was fatally shot. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged the baby’s father, 27-year-old Zachary Robinson of Minneapolis, with second-degree murder in the mother’s death. Robinson remains in jail. A police spokesman says investigators will continue to work with the medical examiner and the prosecutor’s office “for additional charges as appropriate.”